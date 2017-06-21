FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit enforces NLRB ruling against Burger King franchisee
June 21, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 2 months ago

8th Circuit enforces NLRB ruling against Burger King franchisee

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s finding that a Burger King franchisee violated federal labor law by not rehiring a worker involved in the Fight for $15 labor movement after it acquired a Kansas City, Missouri location.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the NLRB had sufficient evidence to hold that EYM King of Missouri’s reasons for not rehiring Terrance Wise were a pretext to get rid of a well-known labor organizer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sVaEim

