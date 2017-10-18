9th Circuit agrees with NLRB ruling on reviewing arbitration decisions

The National Labor Relations Board correctly decided to apply an old standard for reviewing arbitration rulings rather than its new one, a federal appeals court said in a ruling that tossed unfair labor practice charges against an Ohio-based construction company.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said although the NLRB created the new standard in its decision involving arbitration between Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co Inc and a former worker, it would have been unfair for the NLRB to apply that new test retroactively because the company had long relied on the old one. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hNeHFF