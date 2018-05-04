D.C. Circuit sends Vegas dancer case back to the NLRB for further explanation

A federal appeals court on Friday vacated the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling that companies run by Las Vegas producer David Saxe violated federal labor law by discharging a dancer after she spoke critically at a meeting about working conditions at a show.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit sent the case back to the NLRB so that it can explain why it deemed Saxe’s reason for terminating dancer Anne Carter pretextual, but did not reject an administrative law judge’s conclusion that Saxe’s rationale was credible, the panel said.

