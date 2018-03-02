FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Duquesne decision sets up appeal of Obama-era NLRB ruling on religious colleges

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Duquesne University violated federal labor law by refusing to bargain with a union representing adjunct faculty, teeing up a possible challenge to a 2014 ruling that paved the way for teachers at religious universities to unionize.

The three-member NLRB panel on Wednesday said Duquesne, a private Catholic college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, did not raise any new issues about its religious liberties being infringed by the adjunct faculty unionizing that were not addressed when the board rejected its challenge to the election in 2017. The faculty is represented by the United Steelworkers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F4MTqM

