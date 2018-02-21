Former NLRB Chairman Miscimarra rejoins Morgan Lewis

Former National Labor Relations Board Chairman Philip Miscimarra, a Republican who led the board for much of the first year of the administration of President Donald Trump, has rejoined Morgan Lewis & Bockius as a partner in its Washington, D.C. and Chicago offices, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Miscimarra, 61, practiced in Morgan Lewis’ prominent management-side labor and employment group prior to joining the NLRB in 2013 and becoming its chairman last April. He stepped down from the board in December for what he said were personal reasons.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GvQ0bF