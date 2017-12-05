New NLRB general counsel unveils broad agenda to undo Obama-era decisions

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has sent a memorandum to the agency’s regional offices laying out an agenda to reverse many of the decisions handed down by the board during the Obama administration.

In a mandatory submission memo dated Dec. 1, Robb said any cases involving “significant legal issues” should be submitted to the office of the general counsel’s division of advice for review. He defined those issues as cases from the past eight years that overruled precedent and included dissents, cases on novel legal issues and any other case that a regional office believes will be important to the general counsel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iNK1Zm