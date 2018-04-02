FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in a day

NLRB at Work: Republican members target "perfectly clear" successor doctrine

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board’s two Republican-appointed members have signaled their interest in revisiting the board’s test for deciding whether companies that acquire unionized workplaces are so-called successors barred from unilaterally changing employment terms.

In a footnote to a March ruling, Chairman Marvin Kaplan reiterated his disagreement with board precedent holding that employers become “perfectly clear” successors to a previous company if they express their intent to hire their predecessor’s employees without making it clear that employment would hinge on workers accepting new terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pUycRx

