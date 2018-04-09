FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 9, 2018 / 11:06 AM / in 19 hours

NLRB GC asks board to withdraw decision vacating Hy-Brand joint employment ruling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board general counsel’s office has asked the board to withdraw its decision vacating a ruling that made it more difficult for companies to be held liable for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Patricia McGruder, counsel for NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb, filed a motion on Thursday arguing that it was wrong for a three-member panel of the board to vacate its December ruling in a case involving Iowa construction company Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JvMRKV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.