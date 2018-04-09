NLRB GC asks board to withdraw decision vacating Hy-Brand joint employment ruling

The National Labor Relations Board general counsel’s office has asked the board to withdraw its decision vacating a ruling that made it more difficult for companies to be held liable for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Patricia McGruder, counsel for NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb, filed a motion on Thursday arguing that it was wrong for a three-member panel of the board to vacate its December ruling in a case involving Iowa construction company Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors.

