May 12, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No misconduct in NLRB member's comments about joint employer case - inspector general

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board Member Mark Gaston Pearce did not disclose to labor lawyers that there was an imminent decision in a major case on joint employment involving Hy-Brand Industrial Contractors Inc, an Iowa-based construction company, according to the agency’s inspector general.

Pearce, a Democrat and a former NLRB chairman, only made vague statements about something coming from the board during an American Bar Association conference in Puerto Rico in February, NLRB Inspector General David Berry said in a memo dated April 24 that Reuters obtained on Friday from a Democratic congressional staffer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
