Senate Democrats tell NLRB to stop joint employer rulemaking

Three prominent Democrats in the U.S. Senate have urged National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring to abandon a plan to issue a regulation to determine when companies can be held liable as joint employers for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said in a letter made public Wednesday that rulemaking seems like an attempt to evade the ethical issues that foiled the Republican-led board’s previous attempt to reverse an Obama-era ruling that made it easier for a company to be found a joint employer.

