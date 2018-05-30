FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 30, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Senate Democrats tell NLRB to stop joint employer rulemaking

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Three prominent Democrats in the U.S. Senate have urged National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring to abandon a plan to issue a regulation to determine when companies can be held liable as joint employers for the labor law violations of their contractors and franchisees.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said in a letter made public Wednesday that rulemaking seems like an attempt to evade the ethical issues that foiled the Republican-led board’s previous attempt to reverse an Obama-era ruling that made it easier for a company to be found a joint employer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kDw9hH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.