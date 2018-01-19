FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Senate Committee approves four top Labor Dept nominees, again

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Four Trump administration nominees for top posts at the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday cleared a U.S. Senate committee for the second time, again teeing them up for confirmation votes in the full Senate.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) had endorsed them last year, but due to Senate procedure, their nominations expired when the first session of Congress closed at the end of December. The White House had to renominate them earlier this month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dnabv8

