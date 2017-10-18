FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate committee approves six Trump picks for labor and employment posts
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 18, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 days ago

Senate committee approves six Trump picks for labor and employment posts

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Oct 18 -

Six Trump administration nominees to top posts at the U.S. Labor Department, National Labor Relations Board and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday, setting them up for confirmation votes in the full U.S. Senate.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions approved the nominees on straight party-line votes, with all 12 Republicans voting in support and all 11 Democrats giving the thumbs down.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kYGho7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.