Senate committee approves six Trump picks for labor and employment posts

Oct 18 -

Six Trump administration nominees to top posts at the U.S. Labor Department, National Labor Relations Board and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday, setting them up for confirmation votes in the full U.S. Senate.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions approved the nominees on straight party-line votes, with all 12 Republicans voting in support and all 11 Democrats giving the thumbs down.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kYGho7