NLRB dismisses claims targeting Trump Organization's nondisclosure agreement
December 8, 2017 / 2:36 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

NLRB dismisses claims targeting Trump Organization's nondisclosure agreement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A National Labor Relations Board regional director in Manhattan has dismissed claims that President Donald Trump’s business empire and presidential campaign used an unlawfully broad nondisclosure agreement to silence workers.

Acting Regional Director Kathy Drew King said in a dismissal letter last week that the NLRB’s investigation found no evidence that the Trump Organization Inc ever applied the agreement to any employees covered by federal labor law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Be85ME

