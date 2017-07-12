FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Federal judge stays challenge to OSHA reporting rule as agency eyes changes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 12, 2017 / 11:35 PM / a month ago

Federal judge stays challenge to OSHA reporting rule as agency eyes changes

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Oklahoma has granted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's request to stay a lawsuit challenging an Obama-era rule on injury and illness reporting that the agency has said it intends to modify.

U.S. District Judge David Russell in Oklahoma City on Tuesday granted OSHA’s motion, which was unopposed by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and other business groups that sued over the rule. Russell ordered OSHA to update him every 90 days on its progress on changing the rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ufPXxI

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.