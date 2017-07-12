Federal judge stays challenge to OSHA reporting rule as agency eyes changes

A federal judge in Oklahoma has granted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's request to stay a lawsuit challenging an Obama-era rule on injury and illness reporting that the agency has said it intends to modify.

U.S. District Judge David Russell in Oklahoma City on Tuesday granted OSHA’s motion, which was unopposed by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and other business groups that sued over the rule. Russell ordered OSHA to update him every 90 days on its progress on changing the rule.

