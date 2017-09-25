FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit to hear argument in industry's challenge to OSHA's silica rule
September 25, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in 25 days

D.C. Circuit to hear argument in industry's challenge to OSHA's silica rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Business groups on Tuesday will urge a federal appeals court to strike down an Obama-era rule designed to protect more than 2 million workers from exposure to silica dust, a deadly carcinogen found in construction, fracking and other industries.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has scheduled 90 minutes of oral argument – roughly three times the typical length – to give eight lawyers the chance to debate whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration offered sufficient evidence to justify the rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ftrTT4

