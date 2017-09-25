D.C. Circuit to hear argument in industry's challenge to OSHA's silica rule

Business groups on Tuesday will urge a federal appeals court to strike down an Obama-era rule designed to protect more than 2 million workers from exposure to silica dust, a deadly carcinogen found in construction, fracking and other industries.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has scheduled 90 minutes of oral argument – roughly three times the typical length – to give eight lawyers the chance to debate whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration offered sufficient evidence to justify the rule.

