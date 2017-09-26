D.C. Circuit wary of business groups' case against OSHA's silica rule

A federal appeals court on Tuesday seemed skeptical of an industry challenge to an Obama administration rule aimed at protecting more than 2 million workers from silica dust.

At oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, judges repeatedly told lawyers for the business groups that it will be difficult for them to show that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration failed to offer sufficient evidence to justify the rule.

