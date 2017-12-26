OSHA's rule for silica dust survives industry challenge - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court has rejected a broad, multi-pronged industry challenge to an Obama-era rule designed to protect more than 2 million workers from silica dust.

In a 60-page decision handed down on Friday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration offered sufficient evidence to justify its regulation of silica in the workplace.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DhCBC6