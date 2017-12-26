FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 11:23 PM / in 2 hours

OSHA's rule for silica dust survives industry challenge - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected a broad, multi-pronged industry challenge to an Obama-era rule designed to protect more than 2 million workers from silica dust.

In a 60-page decision handed down on Friday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration offered sufficient evidence to justify its regulation of silica in the workplace.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DhCBC6

