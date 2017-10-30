FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump administration taps FedEx worker safety official to head OSHA
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 30, 2017 / 9:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump administration taps FedEx worker safety official to head OSHA

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla President Donald Trump will nominate FedEx Corp worker safety official Scott Mugno to lead the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the White House announced Friday.

Mugno started with FedEx Express as an attorney in 1994 and became managing director of safety, health and fire prevention for that unit of the Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping giant in 2000. He has worked for FedEx Ground in Moon Township, Pennsylvania as vice president for safety, sustainability and vehicle maintenance since 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ho65G3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.