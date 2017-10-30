Trump administration taps FedEx worker safety official to head OSHA

By Robert Iafolla President Donald Trump will nominate FedEx Corp worker safety official Scott Mugno to lead the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the White House announced Friday.

Mugno started with FedEx Express as an attorney in 1994 and became managing director of safety, health and fire prevention for that unit of the Memphis, Tennessee-based shipping giant in 2000. He has worked for FedEx Ground in Moon Township, Pennsylvania as vice president for safety, sustainability and vehicle maintenance since 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ho65G3