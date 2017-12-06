FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's OSHA pick commits to seeking criminal penalties against employers
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump's OSHA pick commits to seeking criminal penalties against employers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration’s nominee for the top post at the federal government’s worker safety agency, Scott Mugno, told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he supports pursuing criminal charges against employers when their willful violations of workplace safety laws lead to fatalities.

During his nomination hearing to lead the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Mugno committed to seeking criminal penalties, including jail time, when the situation calls for it. Mugno, a FedEx Corp safety official, said Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta agrees that criminal penalties can be appropriate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jhYI42

