Former Bloomberg customer support representatives sue for unpaid overtime

Former Bloomberg LP employees filed a proposed class action on Friday accusing the Manhattan-based financial data and news company of not paying customer-support representatives the overtime they were entitled to under federal labor law.

The former representatives, who helped customers install various Bloomberg products and services on their computers, claimed in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that they regularly worked more than 40 hours per week because of tasks they performed off the clock.

