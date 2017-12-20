6th Circuit revives overtime class action against pipeline company

A federal appeals court has revived a wage-and-hour class action against a Houston-based pipeline construction company, ruling that the plaintiffs would only be exempt from federal overtime requirements if their pay was guaranteed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that two former workers for Gulf Interstate Field Services Inc were paid enough to be exempt from overtime requirements under Fair Labor Standards Act regulations. But whether their compensation – equivalent to more than $100,000 per year – was guaranteed is in dispute and should be resolved at trial, the panel said.

