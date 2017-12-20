FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 20, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit revives overtime class action against pipeline company

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a wage-and-hour class action against a Houston-based pipeline construction company, ruling that the plaintiffs would only be exempt from federal overtime requirements if their pay was guaranteed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that two former workers for Gulf Interstate Field Services Inc were paid enough to be exempt from overtime requirements under Fair Labor Standards Act regulations. But whether their compensation – equivalent to more than $100,000 per year – was guaranteed is in dispute and should be resolved at trial, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bc4qLw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.