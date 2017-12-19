Drivers reach deal on overtime claims against Amazon, delivery companies

Chicago delivery drivers who filed a proposed class action against Amazon.com Inc and two delivery companies for unpaid overtime have reached a tentative deal to settle their claims.

Silverstar, the Chicago-area delivery company that hired the drivers, agreed to pay $94,000 to a group of 134 plaintiffs and their lawyers, according to the settlement filed in Chicago federal court on Monday. The plaintiffs had also named Amazon and Gold Standard Transportation Inc as defendants, claiming they were joint employers, but those companies will pay nothing under the deal.

