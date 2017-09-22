FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge OKs $4.8 mln settlement between ABM Industries and janitors
September 22, 2017 / 12:37 AM / a month ago

Federal judge OKs $4.8 mln settlement between ABM Industries and janitors

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago on Thursday preliminarily approved a $4.8 million settlement to resolve federal wage and hour claims against ABM Industries Inc, which had been accused of not paying janitors overtime owed for time spent preparing before their scheduled shifts.

U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall said she was concerned that nearly 80 percent of the money is earmarked for attorneys’ fees and costs, but signed off on the deal “because a very similar settlement has been approved in related litigation.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wCv6qF

