FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Republicans roll out paid leave bill that would preempt state laws
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2017 / 12:55 AM / in 32 minutes

House Republicans roll out paid leave bill that would preempt state laws

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on Thursday that would preempt state and local paid leave laws for employers that choose to offer paid time off and flexible work arrangements.

The bill would allow companies to avoid state and local leave requirements if they voluntarily decide to comply with the paid leave and flexible work provisions in the bill. The legislation specifies that employers would give workers between 12 and 20 paid days off annually, depending on the employer’s size and the employee’s tenure.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iUZZR1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.