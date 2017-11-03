House Republicans roll out paid leave bill that would preempt state laws

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on Thursday that would preempt state and local paid leave laws for employers that choose to offer paid time off and flexible work arrangements.

The bill would allow companies to avoid state and local leave requirements if they voluntarily decide to comply with the paid leave and flexible work provisions in the bill. The legislation specifies that employers would give workers between 12 and 20 paid days off annually, depending on the employer’s size and the employee’s tenure.

