11th Circuit revives gender-based pay bias lawsuit

By Robert Iafolla A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a pay bias lawsuit brought by a former manager at an Atlanta-based car retailer who accused the company of paying her significantly less than her male predecessor because of her gender. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a jury could decide if sex played a role in Manheim Remarketing Inc's decision to pay Qunesha Bowen less, despite the nondiscriminatory reasons the company offered to explain the disparity. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2orFfzI