February 22, 2018 / 1:42 AM / in 12 hours

11th Circuit revives gender-based pay bias lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Robert Iafolla

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a pay bias
lawsuit brought by a former manager at an Atlanta-based car
retailer who accused the company of paying her significantly
less than her male predecessor because of her gender.
    A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals said a jury could decide if sex played a role in
Manheim Remarketing Inc's decision to pay Qunesha Bowen less,
despite the nondiscriminatory reasons the company offered to
explain the disparity. 
    To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2orFfzI
