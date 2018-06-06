FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Supreme Court to consider petition on pay for short rest breaks

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to review a U.S. appeals court decision saying federal wage law requires employers to pay nonexempt workers for all rest breaks lasting up to 20 minutes at its conference on Thursday.

Pennsylvania-based Progressive Business Publications filed a petition for certiorari in January challenging a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the Fair Labor Standards Act requires short breaks be paid, even when employers do not call time away from work a break.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jg3HRG

