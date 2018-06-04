Supreme Court seeks Justice Dept take on LAX labor rule

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked for the U.S. solicitor general’s views on whether to grant a petition filed by airline industry groups seeking to challenge a labor rule at the Los Angeles International Airport that they say unfairly encourages unionization.

The Airline Service Providers Association and Airlines for America want the high court to review a 2017 ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Los Angeles’ 2014 rule requiring baggage-handling companies and other service providers at LAX, which is operated by the city, to enter into labor peace agreements with labor organizations that request them was not preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kPkzQE