February 12, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

9th Circuit revives ex-cop's lawsuit alleging she was fired for extramarital affair

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a former probationary officer’s lawsuit claiming officials from a Sacramento-area police department violated her constitutional rights by firing her because of her extramarital affair with a coworker.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Janelle Perez’s privacy and associational rights under the U.S. Constitution prohibit the government from taking adverse employment action against her because of her private sexual conduct.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CeIbo9

