9th Circuit revives ex-cop's lawsuit alleging she was fired for extramarital affair

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a former probationary officer’s lawsuit claiming officials from a Sacramento-area police department violated her constitutional rights by firing her because of her extramarital affair with a coworker.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Janelle Perez’s privacy and associational rights under the U.S. Constitution prohibit the government from taking adverse employment action against her because of her private sexual conduct.

