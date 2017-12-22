Littler Mendelson's Frederick Miner on new NLRB test for workplace rules

The National Labor Relations Board’s new standard for evaluating employee rules will allow employers to adopt policies that would previously have been invalidated and tailor them to their workplaces, said Frederick Miner, a partner at Littler Mendelson.

In a decision issued last week that signed off on a Boeing Co rule prohibiting recording in the workplace, the NLRB created a test that weighs both a neutrally worded rule’s potential impact on workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act and the employer’s justifications for the policy in question.

