FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 22, 2017 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

Littler Mendelson's Frederick Miner on new NLRB test for workplace rules

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board’s new standard for evaluating employee rules will allow employers to adopt policies that would previously have been invalidated and tailor them to their workplaces, said Frederick Miner, a partner at Littler Mendelson.

In a decision issued last week that signed off on a Boeing Co rule prohibiting recording in the workplace, the NLRB created a test that weighs both a neutrally worded rule’s potential impact on workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act and the employer’s justifications for the policy in question.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BPJn2M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.