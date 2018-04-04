Q&A: Epstein Becker's Paul DeCamp on Supreme Court's FLSA ruling

A U.S. Supreme Court decision on Monday about whether workers at car dealerships known as a service advisers qualify for an exemption to overtime requirements under federal wage-and-hour law involved a small category of workers, but the court’s ruling that the Fair Labor Standards Act’s exemptions should not be construed narrowly could benefit employers in virtually every industry, said Paul DeCamp, co-chair of Epstein Becker & Green’s national wage-and-hour practice.

In its 5-4 ruling in Encino Motorcars v. Navarro, the high court reversed the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and ruled that service advisers are covered by an overtime exemption for salesmen, mechanics and partsmen engaged in selling or servicing cars in the FLSA.

