July 2, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

8th Circuit tosses Arkansas judge's challenge to his ban from death penalty cases

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Monday threw out an Arkansas judge’s lawsuit accusing the state’s Supreme Court justices of violating his constitutional rights by permanently banning him from presiding over death penalty cases.

In a 2-1 ruling, an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Judge Wendell Griffen of the 6th Judicial Circuit, a vocal opponent of capital punishment, did not challenge the ban on any plausible grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IJdoTD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
