June 7, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump administration withdraws many Labor Dept. rules under development - report

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration has withdrawn 23 significant U.S. Labor Department rulemakings in its first three biannual agendas, laying out its regulatory activity, the fourth most of any executive branch department, according to a report by a progressive advocacy group released on Wednesday.

Public Citizen’s report highlighted four plans to develop worker protection regulations that had been introduced during the Obama administration but were scuttled by the Trump administration, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s effort to control combustible dust, like the type that exploded at a Georgia sugar refinery in 2008, killing 14 workers and injuring 38 others.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sBW3Xo

