2 months ago
California attorney can be liable for retaliating on behalf of client - 9th Circuit
#Westlaw News
June 22, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 2 months ago

California attorney can be liable for retaliating on behalf of client - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A California labor lawyer can be held liable under the Fair Labor Standards Act for retaliating against his client’s former employee who was suing for violations of state workplace law, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Jose Arias' lawsuit against Anthony Raimondo of Raimondo & Associates in Fresno. Arias, who had sued the Angelo Dairy facility for allegedly violating a number of state laws, accused Raimondo of planning to have federal immigration agents take him into custody during a scheduled deposition and expel him from the country.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rWoYaB (Reporting by Robert Iafolla)

