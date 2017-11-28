4th Circuit tosses teacher's political retaliation and conspiracy lawsuit

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed a North Carolina high school teacher’s lawsuit alleging he was disciplined in retaliation for his political activities rather than for inappropriate comments he made to students.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Stanley Penley did not offer enough evidence to back his claims that McDowell County High School officials and a state lawmaker conspired to punish him for working on political campaigns trying to unseat the lawmaker.

