4th Circuit tosses teacher's political retaliation and conspiracy lawsuit
November 28, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

4th Circuit tosses teacher's political retaliation and conspiracy lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed a North Carolina high school teacher’s lawsuit alleging he was disciplined in retaliation for his political activities rather than for inappropriate comments he made to students.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Stanley Penley did not offer enough evidence to back his claims that McDowell County High School officials and a state lawmaker conspired to punish him for working on political campaigns trying to unseat the lawmaker.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AjJm6e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
