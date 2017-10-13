Industry group challenges requirement in Oregon's state-run retirement program

An employee-benefits industry group on Thursday challenged an employer-reporting requirement in Oregon’s novel state-run retirement program, arguing that federal benefits law preempts that obligation.

The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Oregon claiming that OregonSaves, which is run by the state retirement board, cannot force large employers that already provide retirement plans to register for exemptions from the state program. Reporting on plan activities is governed exclusively by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the group said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kLDv5p