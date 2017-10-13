FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industry group challenges requirement in Oregon's state-run retirement program
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2017 / 1:18 AM / 2 days ago

Industry group challenges requirement in Oregon's state-run retirement program

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An employee-benefits industry group on Thursday challenged an employer-reporting requirement in Oregon’s novel state-run retirement program, arguing that federal benefits law preempts that obligation.

The ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Oregon claiming that OregonSaves, which is run by the state retirement board, cannot force large employers that already provide retirement plans to register for exemptions from the state program. Reporting on plan activities is governed exclusively by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the group said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kLDv5p

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.