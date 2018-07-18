Advocacy groups press OSHA on heat protection rule

A broad coalition of advocacy groups have asked U.S. workplace safety regulators to develop a federal rule to protect workers from the health hazards of extreme heat, which has led to more than 30 deaths a year since 1992.

Public Citizen, United Farm Workers and more than 130 other worker, public health and environmental advocacy groups and universities on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration setting out elements that might be included, such as mandatory rest breaks, access to water and shade, and monitoring of workers’ exposure to heat.

