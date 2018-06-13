FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 12:52 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

OSHA enforcement activity slows during Trump administration - report

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s enforcement activity has decreased during the Trump administration, with the slow down becoming more pronounced in recent months, according to a report from a worker advocacy organization released on Tuesday.

The National Employment Law Project found that OSHA’s enforcement activity in fiscal year 2017 dipped by 2.5 percent compared with the previous fiscal year. Enforcement dropped by 7.4 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in fiscal year 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MlX5z7

