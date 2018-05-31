States and worker groups sue EPA over pesticide training rule for workers

Three states and a coalition of farmworker groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to challenge its delay of the onset of new training requirements for workers who are exposed to pesticides. The attorneys general of New York, California and Maryland and the farmworker groups filed two separate lawsuits in Manhattan federal court claiming the EPA’s decision in December to suspend the training requirements was arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

