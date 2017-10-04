Trump picks for NLRB general counsel and wage chief get a pass at Senate hearing

The Trump administration’s nominees for two key posts responsible for enforcing labor and employment law sailed through their Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday without being grilled on their records.

Appearing before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, just two lawmakers asked any questions of Cheryl Stanton, nominee to head the U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division, and Peter Robb, the administration’s pick to be the National Labor Relations Board’s next general counsel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xUt6Y3