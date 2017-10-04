FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump picks for NLRB general counsel and wage chief get a pass at Senate hearing
October 5, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 16 days ago

Trump picks for NLRB general counsel and wage chief get a pass at Senate hearing

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration’s nominees for two key posts responsible for enforcing labor and employment law sailed through their Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday without being grilled on their records.

Appearing before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, just two lawmakers asked any questions of Cheryl Stanton, nominee to head the U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division, and Peter Robb, the administration’s pick to be the National Labor Relations Board’s next general counsel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xUt6Y3

