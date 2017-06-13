FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit revives software company's bid to avoid paying severance
June 13, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 months ago

11th Circuit revives software company's bid to avoid paying severance

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday gave a Georgia-based software company another chance to avoid paying severance to a former executive who left the company after his division was sold off.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by a federal judge in Atlanta finding that Brian Alexander was “constructively terminated” when Agilysys Inc sold the retail service group where he worked to Clearlake Capital Group and therefore owed him severance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2syHJQM

