May 2, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fear of sexual misconduct charges tops employers’ survey of concerns

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

About two-thirds of employers said sexual harassment is the most or second-most worrying employment issue on their radar in the wake of high-profile allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men and the “Me Too” movement, according to a survey released by law firm Littler Mendelson on Wednesday.

“Employers know their employees are watching the news,” Littler attorney Helene Wasserman told Reuters. “This isn’t a story that hit the news and died the next day.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rgaNtD

