D.C. Circuit revives lawsuit stemming from military contractors' terminations

A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful termination lawsuit against a military contractor that fired two workers after one of them sought workers’ compensation benefits for an injury suffered in Iraq.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled on Friday that the Base Act, a federal law that provides workers’ compensation to civilian contractors working on military bases overseas, did not preempt breach of contract claims that Matthew Elliot and David Sickle brought against their former employer Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions.

