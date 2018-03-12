FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 12, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

D.C. Circuit revives lawsuit stemming from military contractors' terminations

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful termination lawsuit against a military contractor that fired two workers after one of them sought workers’ compensation benefits for an injury suffered in Iraq.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled on Friday that the Base Act, a federal law that provides workers’ compensation to civilian contractors working on military bases overseas, did not preempt breach of contract claims that Matthew Elliot and David Sickle brought against their former employer Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2InoI8Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.