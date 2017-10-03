Top court rejects bid to consider legal protections for disloyal workers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider whether federal labor law prohibits employers from firing a worker who acted disloyally but did not intend to harm his or her employer’s business.

The justices rejected a petition for certiorari filed by DirecTV Inc contractor MasTec Advanced Technology, which had argued that a subjective, intent-driven test should not be used to decide if workers’ actions were so disloyal they lost the protection of the National Labor Relations Act.

