Top court rejects bid to consider legal protections for disloyal workers
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2017 / 12:08 AM / in 17 days

Top court rejects bid to consider legal protections for disloyal workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider whether federal labor law prohibits employers from firing a worker who acted disloyally but did not intend to harm his or her employer’s business.

The justices rejected a petition for certiorari filed by DirecTV Inc contractor MasTec Advanced Technology, which had argued that a subjective, intent-driven test should not be used to decide if workers’ actions were so disloyal they lost the protection of the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xbWQOj

