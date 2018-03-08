FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Democratic lawmakers offer bill to protect workers' tips

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday to make tips the property of workers who earn them, going beyond Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta’s suggested fix to address concerns about a contentious tip-pooling proposal.

Representatives Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said the legislation is necessary to prevent employers from pocketing tips under a U.S. Labor Department proposal to allow businesses to pool the tips made by servers and other workers and share them with untipped employees like cooks and dishwashers. The department has stopped enforcing an Obama-era rule that banned tip pooling.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hfk7UT

