Labor Dept. moves forward with repeal Obama-era rule on tip pooling
October 25, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in 17 minutes

Labor Dept. moves forward with repeal Obama-era rule on tip pooling

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department has submitted a proposal to roll back an Obama-era rule restricting the use of tip pools to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review.

The OMB website shows that it received the proposal on Tuesday. The rulemaking notice does not provide detail on the proposal’s substance, but the Trump administration’s regulatory agenda published in July said the department intended on rescinding the rule, which prohibits restaurants and bars from forcing servers who are paid minimum wage to share their tips with untipped employees such as cooks and dishwashers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2izhq9Q

