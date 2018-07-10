Restaurant industry groups sue to block U.S. rule for tipped workers

Two restaurant industry groups have sued the U.S. Labor Department to block an Obama-era rule requiring employers to pay workers who rely on tips the full minimum wage for untipped work like cleaning and setting tables if it takes up more than 20 percent of their time.

The Restaurant Law Center, a legal advocacy group affiliated with the National Restaurant Association, and the Texas Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit on Friday in Texas federal court claiming the Labor Department did not follow the legally required rulemaking procedures when it amended regulations for tipped workers.

