FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 10, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Restaurant industry groups sue to block U.S. rule for tipped workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two restaurant industry groups have sued the U.S. Labor Department to block an Obama-era rule requiring employers to pay workers who rely on tips the full minimum wage for untipped work like cleaning and setting tables if it takes up more than 20 percent of their time.

The Restaurant Law Center, a legal advocacy group affiliated with the National Restaurant Association, and the Texas Restaurant Association filed a lawsuit on Friday in Texas federal court claiming the Labor Department did not follow the legally required rulemaking procedures when it amended regulations for tipped workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NF78jq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.