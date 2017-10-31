10th Circuit upends Denver financial firm's bid for trade secrets injunction

By Robert Iafolla (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday tossed a preliminary injunction a Denver based investment management company had scored against a former executive it accused of stealing confidential client information. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that First Western Capital Management Co should not have won the injunction under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act because it could not show it would suffer irreparable harm without blocking its former chief investment officer, Kenneth Malamed, from contacting its clients. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lAnPCG