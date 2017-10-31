FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10th Circuit upends Denver financial firm's bid for trade secrets injunction
#Westlaw News
October 31, 2017 / 6:46 PM / in an hour

10th Circuit upends Denver financial firm's bid for trade secrets injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Robert Iafolla
    (Reuters) - 
    A federal appeals court on Monday tossed a preliminary
injunction a Denver based investment management company had
scored against a former executive it accused of stealing
confidential client information.
    A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals ruled that First Western Capital Management Co should
not have won the injunction under the federal Defend Trade
Secrets Act because it could not show it would suffer
irreparable harm without blocking its former chief investment
officer, Kenneth Malamed, from contacting its clients.    
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2lAnPCG

