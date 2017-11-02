FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal judge issues injunction in Theravance trade secrets row
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2017 / 1:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Federal judge issues injunction in Theravance trade secrets row

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted a South San Francisco’s biopharmaceutical company’s bid to order a former executive whom it accuses of trade secrets theft to give back laptops, flash drives and other storage devices containing the company’s confidential information.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction against Junning Lee, who worked as the vice president of operations for Theravance Biopharma US Inc. The company is likely to succeed in its trade secrets claims against Lee and suffer irreparable harm absent the injunction, Chhabria said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iT8D2A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.