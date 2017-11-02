Federal judge issues injunction in Theravance trade secrets row

A federal judge has granted a South San Francisco’s biopharmaceutical company’s bid to order a former executive whom it accuses of trade secrets theft to give back laptops, flash drives and other storage devices containing the company’s confidential information.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction against Junning Lee, who worked as the vice president of operations for Theravance Biopharma US Inc. The company is likely to succeed in its trade secrets claims against Lee and suffer irreparable harm absent the injunction, Chhabria said.

