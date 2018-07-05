FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

Colorado symphony unlawfully changed unionized musicians' pay - NLRB

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled the Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) violated federal labor law by unilaterally changing how it paid unionized musicians for recording music for albums, videogames and movies.

A three-member NLRB panel said in its opinion Tuesday that the Denver-based orchestra unlawfully bypassed the American Federation of Musicians (AFM), imposed a new compensation structure and employment terms, and failed to pay musicians for media projects according to its collective bargaining agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uaTuvm

