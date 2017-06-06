Right to work group asks top court to hear public sector union fee challenge

The National Right to Work Committee asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear its challenge to a 40-year-old precedent that allows public sector unions to collect fees from nonmembers.

In its petition for certiorari filed on behalf of public workers in Illinois, the group argued that forcing nonmembers to pay agency fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses violates their free speech and free association rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rJlrsB